Noida cops seize 26 kg of MDMA drugs worth Rs 100 crore, 4 Nigerians held

Noida: Four Nigerian nationals living in Greater Noida have been arrested after 26 kg of MDMA drugs worth Rs 100 crore were seized from their rented home, officials said on Thursday.

The police said they also seized raw material which could have been used to cook MDMA (methylenedioxyphenethylamine) worth Rs 50 crore. Popularly known as Ecstasy or Molly, MDMA is illegally used as a recreational or party drug.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida Saad Miya Khan said four Nigerian nationals were taken into custody after a raid at the house in Omnicron I sector adjoining Mathurapur village on Wednesday night.

This is the third such incident in the last one year in which drug-manufacturing labs were set up inside a rented house in Greater Noida by foreigners.

'Operation Prahaar' is underway for last one year in a crackdown on drug mafia and syndicates. We received inputs about this facility running at a house in Omnicron sector where some suspicious activities were being carried out since last five-six days,' DCP Khan told reporters.