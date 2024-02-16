Only billionaires, no labourer or farmer at Ram mandir event: Rahul in UP leg of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra

''The prime minister speaks on Pakistan but he does not speak on inflation, unemployment and farmers,'' the Congress leader added.

''The injustice which prevails in the country is responsible for hatred and violence.....the youths and farmers are victims of social and economic injustice,'' the former Congress president said.

Earlier Rahul was accorded a warm welcome by the party workers and leaders when the Yatra entered UP from Bihar. The Congress leader also visited the 'Martyrs' Memorial' in the district and paid tribute to the slain soldiers.

Rahul would be reaching Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Modi, on Saturday. His 'yatra' would pass through the roads of the town covering Golgadda, Maidagin, Godoulia, Gyanvapi and Manduadih localities.

Gandhi will also visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and perform 'puja' there, according to the local Congress leaders. He would also perform 'Jalabhishek' (offering of sacred waters on the Shivling) there.