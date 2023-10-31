Opposed to daughter's relationship, mother hacks her to death; arrested

On October 26, villagers informed the police that they had spotted the body of a girl in a well in a field outside Tejvapur village. Shivpati identified the body to belong to her daughter, following which Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case, the police said. However, certain evidence indicated Shivpati as the prime suspect and she was arrested for the murder on Monday, while her another minor daughter was apprehended. Her daughter-in-law Meera is absconding and efforts are on to nab her, they added.