Opposition mum on Bangladesh fearing vote bank loss: Adityanath

Adityanath said thousands of Indian soldiers died to liberate Bangladesh, forcing the surrender of 95,000 Pakistani soldiers, in what he described as the "greatest military victory in the world history." He claimed no other country, religion, or sect can claim an origin as ancient as that of Sanatan Dharma, with its roots extending far beyond the timelines of other faiths, some of which date back only 1,400 to 3,000 years.