Panchang to the rescue: UP cops to use Hindu almanac to 'control' crimes in state

The Hindu almanac 'panchang' is used to decide dates to hold auspicious events like marriage, house warming but the Uttar Pradesh police has now decided to use it to control crime in the state. The state police chief has sent a circular to district police officials and police stations stating that a majority of incidents of crime took place a week before the 'Amavasya' (New Moon) in the ' Krishna Paksha' (dark) and a week after it.
The circular issued by the state director general of police (DGP) Vijay Kumar, asked the police officials to remain vigilant during these days (a week before the New Moon and a week after it) and increase the patrolling. It asked the officials to deploy more police personnel for patrolling during this period.
It also asked the police officials to identify the crime hotspots and map the incidents of crime taking place in this period and prepare a plan to control the same. The DGP has also sent copies of the 'panchang' to the police stations stating that the new Moon dates in the months of September and October this year.
The DGP also asked the local police officials to prepare the route chart of the Police Response Vehicles (PRV) in accordance with the analysis of the incidents of crime.
According to the reports, the district police officials have started analysis of the incidents of crime taking place during the said period. A report of the analysis would be sent to the state police headquarters. A 'panchang' is a Hindu calendar and almanac, which follows traditional units of Hindu timekeeping and presents important dates and their calculations in a tabulated form.The Hindus take help of the 'panchang' to decide the dates of auspicious events.