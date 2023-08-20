Panchang to the rescue: UP cops to use Hindu almanac to 'control' crimes in state

The Hindu almanac 'panchang' is used to decide dates to hold auspicious events like marriage, house warming but the Uttar Pradesh police has now decided to use it to control crime in the state. The state police chief has sent a circular to district police officials and police stations stating that a majority of incidents of crime took place a week before the 'Amavasya' (New Moon) in the ' Krishna Paksha' (dark) and a week after it.

The circular issued by the state director general of police (DGP) Vijay Kumar, asked the police officials to remain vigilant during these days (a week before the New Moon and a week after it) and increase the patrolling. It asked the officials to deploy more police personnel for patrolling during this period.