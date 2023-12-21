Parties not a part of I.N.D.I.A bloc should avoid commenting on the alliance: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said it is not appropriate for anyone to make comments against parties that are not part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc because no one knows when they might need each other in the future.

Such people and parties have to face a lot of embarrassment later, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a statement without naming anyone.

In August this year, Mayawati had announced that her party would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Uttar Pradesh as past experience shows that it does not gain anything from entering into an alliance.

"It is not appropriate for anyone to make idle comments about the parties, including the BSP, which are not part of the opposition alliance. My advice to them is that they should avoid this because no one knows when someone might need someone in the interest of the country in the future," the statement quoted Mayawati as saying.

"It is not right... such people and parties who make comments have to face a lot of embarrassment later. The Samajwadi Party is a living example of this," she said.

According to recent media reports, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is not in favour of inclusion of the BSP into the I.N.D.I.A bloc.