Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM inaugurates revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station; flags off new Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat trains

The railway station was recently renamed Ayodhya Dham junction and has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 240 crore.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 06:38 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains. 

In an event held at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, the PM flagged off  Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar (Delhi). 

Simultaneously, the PM also virtually flagged off Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express and five more  Vande Bharat trains - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express,Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. 

Amrit Bharat trains, sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains boasts facilities like  better luggage rack, mobile charging point with suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others, said a statement from the railways. 

In the same event, the PM also inaugurated redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station.

The redevelopment of the station took place at a cost of Rs 240 crore. It is now a three-storey station with modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, cloak rooms, child care rooms and waiting halls said the statement. 

(Published 30 December 2023, 06:38 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysUttar PradeshNarendra ModiAyodhya

