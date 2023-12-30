PM inaugurates revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station; flags off new Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains.

In an event held at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, the PM flagged off Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar (Delhi).

Simultaneously, the PM also virtually flagged off Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express and five more Vande Bharat trains - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express,Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

Amrit Bharat trains, sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains boasts facilities like better luggage rack, mobile charging point with suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others, said a statement from the railways.

In the same event, the PM also inaugurated redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station.

The redevelopment of the station took place at a cost of Rs 240 crore. It is now a three-storey station with modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, cloak rooms, child care rooms and waiting halls said the statement.