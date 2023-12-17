PM Modi launches second Kashi Tamil Sangamam

While the first batch of Tamil students from various parts of Tamil Nadu reached Varanasi to attend the 15-day-long festival, six more such groups comprising teachers, professionals, spiritual, farmers, artisans, writers and businessmen will also participate in the event in the coming days. In total, 1500 people are set to take part in the transfer programme.

Before the run-up for the Lok Sabha elections, this programme is intended to increase BJP’s popularity in Tamil Nadu. Besides, in the new Parliament building as well, Modi government had placed the 'Sengol' - a symbol of transfer of power.

“This feeling of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ was also visible when we entered the new Parliament building. The 'Sengol' has been installed there. Under the guidance of the saints of Adheenam, this same 'Sengol' became the symbol of transfer of power in 1947,” Modi reiterated.

The education ministry, in a release, said that stalls showcasing art and culture, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine and other special products of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will be part of the programme.

“Cultural programmes combining the cultures of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will also be organised at the Namo Ghat in Kashi. During the entire period of the event, seminars, discussions, lectures, etc. will be organised on various aspects of knowledge like literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom, handicrafts along with modern innovations, business exchanges, edtech and other next-generation technologies,” a release from the ministry said.