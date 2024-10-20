Home
PM Modi to launch several projects during his Varanasi visit today

Among other projects, PM Modi will inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City mission.
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 04:44 IST

