PM once again 'failed' India's daughters: Congress slams Modi over LS ticket to Brij Bhushan's son

He further said, "Last year, Chief Minister Yogi promised that he would create 2 crore new jobs in the state over the next 3-4 years. This is the same promise that the Prime Minister had made in 2014 before he came to office. We know what followed - years of record unemployment and slow growth."

Ramesh cited Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data to point out that in 2023, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) - the share of the population which is looking for work - was just 39.5 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.