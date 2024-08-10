Police bust 'rave party' in Noida, 39 university students detained

Noida: Thirty-nine university students, some minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police spokesperson said.

The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university.