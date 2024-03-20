Budaun double murder case: UP Police register FIR against two accused

As per the FIR, Sajid, with the help of his brother Javed, killed the children.

"The accused Sajid told my wife that he wanted money as his wife was about to deliver a child. When she went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling unwell and wanted to go for a walk on the terrace and took my sons (deceased) with him. He also called his brother Javed to the terrace. When my wife returned, she saw Sajid and Javed with a knife in their hands. Sajid also tried to attack my surviving son and he sustained injuries. Both were running away and Sajid told my wife that today he had completed his work," ANI reported.

The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station.

Hours later, the assailant, identified as 22-year-old Sajid, was gunned down in an encounter, IG Bareilly range RK Singh told PTI.

Sajid had decamped from the house after killing the boys, and was found wearing the same blood-soaked clothes when he was confronted by police, he said.