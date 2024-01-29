Police stop Shankaracharya from going to Gyanvapi Mosque

Lucknow: The Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Swami Avimukteshwaranand was on Monday prevented from going to the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi to take rounds of the mosque along with his disciples.

According to the police sources here, the Shankaracharya was not allowed to leave his 'mutt' in Varanasi when he came out with scores of his disciples and other seers to proceed to the Gyanvapi Mosque.