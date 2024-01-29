JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Police stop Shankaracharya from going to Gyanvapi Mosque

The police told the seer that as Section 144 was in force, he could not be allowed to proceed to the Gyanvapi Mosque with his disciples and other saints.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 13:01 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: The Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Swami Avimukteshwaranand was on Monday prevented from going to the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi to take rounds of the mosque along with his disciples.

According to the police sources here, the Shankaracharya was not allowed to leave his 'mutt' in Varanasi when he came out with scores of his disciples and other seers to proceed to the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The police told the seer that as Section 144 was in force, he could not be allowed to proceed to the Gyanvapi Mosque with his disciples and other saints.

The Shankaracharya's attempt to take rounds of the Gyanvapi Mosque came within days after the claims that the ASI had found evidence of existence of a Hindu Temple there during the survey work.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 13:01 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGyanvapi Mosque

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT