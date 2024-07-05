Rahul Gandhi visits Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where stampede killed 121

Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a stampede on July 3 killed 121.
Security was beefed up in the Vibhav Nagar area of Hathras ahead of the Congress leader's visit.
The stampede took place at a 'satsang' of one Bhole Baba - an Uttar Pradesh cop-turned-preacher. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing anguish over the incident, announced a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
More to follow...
Published 05 July 2024, 03:43 IST