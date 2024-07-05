Home
Rahul Gandhi visits Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where stampede killed 121

Security was beefed up in the Vibhav Nagar area of Hathras ahead of the Congress leader's visit.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 03:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a stampede on July 3 killed 121.

Security was beefed up in the Vibhav Nagar area of Hathras ahead of the Congress leader's visit.

The stampede took place at a 'satsang' of one Bhole Baba - an Uttar Pradesh cop-turned-preacher. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing anguish over the incident, announced a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

More to follow...

Published 05 July 2024, 03:43 IST
