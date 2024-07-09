Rahul meets martyred Army officer's family

"I felt after meeting Rahul Gandhi that he was very serious about issues concerning the defence forces and thought about them", she said.

She said that she had seen Rahul Gandhi when she had visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the Kirti Chakra for her son.

"I had heard Rahul speaking in the Lok Sabha and wanted to meet him", she added.

Captain Anshuman Singh's father Ravi Pratap Singh also praised Rahul and said that Rahul was a 'nice' man and that's why they chose to meet him.

"Rahul told us that the country would always be indebted to Anshuman Singh for his sacrifice", the father said.

Rahul also met the local party workers and leaders during his visit.

He also visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raebareli and inspected the OPD and met the patients there.