Home
india
uttar pradesh

Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya to take place on January 22, 12.20 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 10:59 IST

Ayodhya: The consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on Monday.

Interacting with reporters here, he said, "Pran pratistha will take place at 12.20 pm. After this, you should perform aarti, distribute prasad in the localities and markets, and light lamps after sunset."

"A similar appeal has been made by the prime minister to the entire world," he said.



Rai attended the launch of the 'akshat' distribution programme in Ayodhya on Monday.

(Published 01 January 2024, 10:59 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya templeAyodhya

