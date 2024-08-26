Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony cost whopping Rs 113 crore: Trust

The board of trustees also took a look at the annual accounts for the financial year 2023-24. Income tax will be filed by the trust this September. As per TOI, the trust has said that over the last four years, devotees have donated around Rs 20 kg gold and 13 quintal silver to the Ram temple.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust, said the total projected expenditure between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, will be Rs 850 crore.

Further, the trust also disclosed there has been a total expenditure of Rs 676 crore for the financial year 2023-24, and total income during the same time was Rs 363.34 crore. Of this, Rs 204 crore came from bank interest and Rs 58 crore was received via contributions, the trust announced.