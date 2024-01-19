Ram temple consecration: Uma Bharti flays Congress for declining invitation

Lucknow: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday said that those who denied the existence of Lord Ram do not have the courage to go to Ayodhya and they do not deserve to go there.

"They do not deserve to go there ('wo us layak nahi ke waha aate'), Bharti told PTI when asked about the Congress declining the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"They rejected Ram. They denied his existence in an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying Ram does not exist. The affidavit was such that they did not have the courage to go there (Ayodhya)," she added.