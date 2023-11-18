Reward-carrying criminal killed in encounter with UP Police in Jhansi

Lucknow: A 45-year-old reward-carrying criminal was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force of the UP Police in Mauranipur area of Jhansi district on Saturday, the force said.

Rashid Kalia, wounded with gunshots, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the STF said in a statement.

Kalia was booked in 13 cases filed under charges of murder, rioting, attempt to murder, use of deadly weapons, etc in Kanpur and Jhansi.