RSS meeting in Mathura ahead of Diwali to chart out future course of action

<p>Mumbai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national executive will meet in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Diwali festivities and chart out its future course coinciding with its centenary. </p><p>The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) will meet on October 25-26, 2024 in Parakham village near Mathura, located in the Braj Prant of Western Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatereya Hosabale, all joint general secretaries and other members of the national executive will be present at the meeting.</p><p>RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said that there will be extensive discussions on plans for implementing the ideas and important issues presented by the RSS chief during his address on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, along with discussions on other current national issues. </p><p>The meeting will also review the annual plan set during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in March 2024 and assess the progress in expanding the Sangh's work. </p><p>Special deliberations will be held regarding the organisational goals set for the Sangh's centenary, to be achieved by Vijayadashami 2025. </p>