RSS steps in to resolve UP BJP crisis

Lucknow: As the differences between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy and senior party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya threatened to snowball into a major crisis ahead of the upcoming by-polls on ten assembly seats in the state, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has embarked upon an exercise to rein in the warring leaders.

According to the sources, a senior RSS functionary from eastern UP region met Maurya a couple of days back and discussed the issues the latter had raised during the recent state BJP executive committee meeting.

Sources said that the RSS functionary assured Maurya that the issues raised by him would be taken up at the highest level and urged him not to air his grievances on public forums. A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader also met senior state BJP leaders to resolve the crisis.