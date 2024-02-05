Saffron activist files plea in Varanasi court seeking scientific survey of all cellars in Gyanvapi mosque

Lucknow: A saffron activist on Monday filed a plea in the district court in Varanasi seeking a scientific survey of all the cellars in the contentions Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Petitioner Rakhi Singh in her application to the court contended that there were two more cellars in the Gyanvapi mosque which were closed and that a scientific survey was needed to find out what was in those cellars.

Incidentally, Rakhi Singh was also the petitioner in the Shringar Gauri case and the Varanasi court had in the matter ordered a scientific survey of the mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) excluding the Wazukhana (the place where Muslims wash themselves before proceeding for prayers).