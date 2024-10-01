Sai Baba idols removed from several temples in Varanasi

''Sai Baba's disciples can worship him at a temple dedicated to him only......some people, who did not have knowledge of Sanatan Dharma, had installed Sai Baba's idols in other temples,'' he added.
Sharma said that the idol of a dead man could not be installed at temples. ''It is not permitted in the Sanatan Dharma.....the idols of only five gods and goddesses - Surya, Vishnu, Shiva, Shakti and Ganesha- could be installed in the temples and worshipped,'' he remarked.
Sharma said that the idols of Sai Baba would be removed from Bhooteshwar and Agasteshwar Temples in the next few days.
The Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Sarswati had also opposed worshipping Saibaba saying that the latter was not a Hindu god. ''There is no mention of Saibaba in the ancient scriptures,'' he had said. Acharya Dheerendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham had also said that Saibaba could be worshipped as a 'Mahatma' but not as a god.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and member of the UP Legislative Council Ashutosh Sinha termed the removal of Sai baba idols from temples as a ''political stunt'' of BJP. ''Sai baba is widely respected in Maharashtra....the Hindu religion is an inclusive religion....over the centuries it has accepted a variety of thoughts,'' Sinha said
Published 01 October 2024, 11:08 IST