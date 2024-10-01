Sai Baba idols removed from several temples in Varanasi

''Sai Baba's disciples can worship him at a temple dedicated to him only......some people, who did not have knowledge of Sanatan Dharma, had installed Sai Baba's idols in other temples,'' he added.

Sharma said that the idol of a dead man could not be installed at temples. ''It is not permitted in the Sanatan Dharma.....the idols of only five gods and goddesses - Surya, Vishnu, Shiva, Shakti and Ganesha- could be installed in the temples and worshipped,'' he remarked.

Sharma said that the idols of Sai Baba would be removed from Bhooteshwar and Agasteshwar Temples in the next few days.