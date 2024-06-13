Social worker on hunger strike since Feb in protest against 'corruption' dies in UP's Mathura

Mathura: A social worker on hunger strike for the last four months to protest against alleged corruption in rural development works here has died in the district hospital, officials said on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mant, Adesh Kumar, said 66-year-old Devki Nand Sharma had earlier lodged complaints with the rural development department alleging corruption in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA works in the district.

Sharma was part of an inquiry team that probed the complaints of corruption but he disagreed with the report and sat on a protest fast outside a temple near his residence since February 12, Kumar said.