SP gave 'gachcha' to 'chacha': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Shivpal Yadav not being made LoP

Taking a swipe at Pandey, Adityanath said, "I congratulate you for your appointment. It is a different matter that you have given gaccha to chacha."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "His (Shivpal Singh Yadav) destiny is like this because his nephew (Akhilesh Yadav) is always afraid. But you are a senior member of this House, I respect you."

Adityanath's comment was aimed at SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who did not make his uncle Shivpal Yadav the Leader of Opposition but chose former Assembly Speaker and seven-time MLA Mata Prasad Pandey for the post.