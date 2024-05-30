SP leader Azam Khan gets ten year jail term in assault case

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and party general secretary Azam Khan was on Thursday sentenced to ten years' imprisonment by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur town in a case of assault, dacoity and others lodged against him in 2016.

The MP/MLA court also sentenced Khan's aide and contractor Barkat Ali to seven years' imprisonment in the matter. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 14 lakh on Khan, who was currently lodged in Sitapur district jail and joined the proceedings of the court through video conferencing.

According to the prosecution, Barkat Ali and some others, on the direction of Azam Khan, had barged into the houses of the residents of Dungarpur Basti in Rampur town in 2016, assaulted them and also taken away their valuables besides evicting them.