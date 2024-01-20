Stones meant for Ram Lalla idol, now a pilgrimage for devotees

Ramsevakpuram premises managed by the Ayodhya chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has caught devotees' attention with the eight pieces of stones that were initially taken there to make an idol of Lord Ram.

The stones, which are now kept under a tin shed, are from various countries and different parts of India; attracting Ram devotees. Earlier these stones were meant for Ram Lalla idol before the selection of idol sculpted by Mysuru based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

As reported by The Indian Express, a group of devotees from Maharashtra visited Ramsevakpuram, who were then showed the six-foot-high "Devshla" of Shaligram which came from Nepal's Janakpur. It was taken there on February for Ram Lalla idol.

Apart from this, there are a total of eight Shilas brought from Nepal, Rajasthan and Karnataka.