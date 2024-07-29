Stray cattle turned entire country into 'chowkidars': Dimple Yadav

New Delhi: The entire country has turned into "chowkidars" who are unable to sleep due to the stray cattle menace, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said on Monday in a jibe at the government and asked if there was any provision in the Union budget to solve the problem.

Speaking during a discussion on the Union budget, Yadav highlighted several pressing issues faced by farmers and youngsters, questioning the government's commitment to its promises.

"Our country is an agrarian nation and if we cannot ensure the future of our youngsters, we are deviating from our aim," Yadav said, emphasising the importance of prioritising agricultural and youth welfare.