Student run over after motorcycle-borne molesters pull her dupatta in Uttar Pradesh; three arrested

Superintendent of Police of Ambedkarnagar Ajit Sinha told PTI on Sunday, "The incident occurred on Friday when the girl who was a student of class 11 was returning home from school. We first received information that the girl died in an accident."

"However on further investigation, it was found that the accident occurred when the miscreants pulled her dupatta. Following this, we lodged a case under relevant sections and arrested three accused on Saturday," added the SP.