Suspected terrorist with ISIS links held from Aligarh

Lucknow: A suspected terrorist linked to the ISIS was arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

Faizan Bakhtiyar was wanted by the ATS and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest, according to a statement.

He was part of terrorist organisations ISIS' Aligarh module and had taken admission in the Master of Social Work course of the Aligarh Muslim University, the Uttar Pradesh Police's ATS said in its statement.