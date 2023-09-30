Teachers in UP's Amroha make Instagram reels in school, force students to like, share their accounts

"The teacher records reels in school and pressurises students to like and share them. She also threatens to beat us if we don't do so," a student said.

Another student alleged that a teacher also forces students to do dishes, cook food, and make tea for her.

Several students have also claimed that they are not getting proper education in the school.

The teachers who were found to be making reels in the school were identified as Poonam Singh, Ambika Goyal, and Neetu Kashyap.

However, all of them have categorically denied making such videos and said that they are "dedicated" to providing good education to their students.

"We do not have any information about this. We teach children diligently during school time. We sometimes make videos during school time for children to learn," said Ambika Goyal.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta, who is looking into the matter, said that she is probing the issue.