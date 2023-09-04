'They discuss how to get Rahul Gandhi married at I.N.D.I.A meets': Union minister Ajay Mishra's comment sparks row in UP

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra alias Teni Mishra, who had shot into the limelight after his son Ashish was accused of mowing down of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district two years back, triggered a huge controversy after he made objectionable remarks on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and called him a "buddha" (old man), who was "well past marriageable age" but the opposition leaders wanted him to marry.

'Batao 53 saal mein kisi ki shadi hoti hai?.....kuch buddhe bare shaukeen hote hain....53 saal mein koi shadi kare to mohalle wale kya kahenge?,'' (Tell me does any one marry at the age of 53?...but some old people want something else....what will the people of the locality say if someone gets married at the age of 53),'' Mishra said while addressing a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri from where he was an MP.

The matter came to light after a video containing the purported remarks of the minister went viral on social media platforms.

Mishra, however, did not stop. He went on to claim that the opposition leaders 'discussed' Rahul Gandhi's marriage at the meetings of I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) at different places.