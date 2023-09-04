'They discuss how to get Rahul Gandhi married at I.N.D.I.A meets': Union minister Ajay Mishra's comment sparks row in UP

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra alias Teni Mishra, who had shot into the limelight after his son Ashish was accused of mowing down of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district two years back, triggered a huge controversy after he made objectionable remarks on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and called him a "buddha" (old man), who was "well past marriageable age" but the opposition leaders wanted him to marry.
'Batao 53 saal mein kisi ki shadi hoti hai?.....kuch buddhe bare shaukeen hote hain....53 saal mein koi shadi kare to mohalle wale kya kahenge?,'' (Tell me does any one marry at the age of 53?...but some old people want something else....what will the people of the locality say if someone gets married at the age of 53),'' Mishra said while addressing a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri from where he was an MP.
The matter came to light after a video containing the purported remarks of the minister went viral on social media platforms.
Mishra, however, did not stop. He went on to claim that the opposition leaders 'discussed' Rahul Gandhi's marriage at the meetings of I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) at different places.
''Ye log I.N.D.I.A ki baithakon mein Rahul Gandhi ki shadi ki baat karte hain...pahle to koi shadi karega nahin...aur agar kar bhi le to log majak udayenge'' (these people discuss how to get Rahul Gandhi married....firstly no will marry him and even if someone does then the people will make fun of him), Mishra said.
Mishra's remarks drew sharp response from Congress leaders in the state who said that they reflected "mental bankruptcy". "Nothing better can be expected from such a person (Mishra)," said a senior UP Congress leader here on Monday.
"Mishra should know that he is a minister...he should maintain some dignity....Gandhi family had sacrificed a lot for the country," UP Congress general secretary Saif Ali Nakvi said.
Mishra's son Ashish was the prime accused in a case pertaining to the killing of four farmers during an agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri last year. The agitation was being carried out against the now-scrapped farm laws. It was alleged that Ashish Mishra was in the SUV which ran over the agitating farmers near Tikonia area in the district. The incident had triggered nationwide condemnation and opposition parties had demanded Ajay Mishra's sacking.
Eight people, including four farmers and a local scribe, were killed in the violence at Tikonia in the district when hundreds of farmers held protests against Ajai Mishra over the latter's remarks threatening them with dire consequences if they continued to oppose the now-scrapped farm laws.