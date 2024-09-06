Third standard student expelled from school for bringing non-vegetarian food in tiffin in UP's Amroha district

The principal was also heard telling the student's mother that her child wanted to convert everyone to Islam by making them consume non-vegetarian food.

The mother, however, rejected the allegations and said that her son had told her that the students in the class talked about 'Hindu-Muslim'. ''This is what he is being taught here,'' she is heard saying in the video.

She also alleged that her son was held hostage in the school and was confined to a room, an allegation vehemently denied by the school management.

The school management also later released another video in which some students of the class claimed that the expelled student had made religious comments.

District education officials said that a three-member committee had been formed to investigate the matter. ''We will take action in accordance with the report of the committee,'' said an official.

A delegation of prominent Muslim community leaders met the district officials and demanded action against the school.