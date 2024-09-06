Third standard student expelled from school for bringing non-vegetarian food in tiffin in UP's Amroha district

Lucknow: A third standard student was expelled from the school by its principal in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, about 400 kilometres from here, for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food (biryani) to the class.
According to the reports, the principal of the private school expelled the student on Thursday and did not allow him to sit in the class.
A video purportedly showing a heated exchange between the principal and the mother of the student went viral on social media a little later. The principal is heard saying that the student had been bringing non-vegetarian food to the class for the past several months despite being asked not to do so.
The principal was also heard telling the student's mother that her child wanted to convert everyone to Islam by making them consume non-vegetarian food.
The mother, however, rejected the allegations and said that her son had told her that the students in the class talked about 'Hindu-Muslim'. ''This is what he is being taught here,'' she is heard saying in the video.
She also alleged that her son was held hostage in the school and was confined to a room, an allegation vehemently denied by the school management.
The school management also later released another video in which some students of the class claimed that the expelled student had made religious comments.
District education officials said that a three-member committee had been formed to investigate the matter. ''We will take action in accordance with the report of the committee,'' said an official.
A delegation of prominent Muslim community leaders met the district officials and demanded action against the school.
Published 06 September 2024, 09:34 IST