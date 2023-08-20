Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Three arrested in double murder case in UP's Sitapur

Shailendra Jaiswal, Pallu and Amarnath were arrested on Saturday.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 09:57 IST

Follow Us

Three people have been arrested here in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a double murder case, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Abbas and his wife, Kamrul Nisha, were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks allegedly by their neighbours in Rajeypur village.

The arrests were made of Saturday, police said and added that the couple had died on the spot.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that a few years ago, Abbas's son had eloped with a girl, following which a case had been registered and he was sent to jail.

He was released from jail a few days ago, and its suspected that it was then that the accused had planned to attack the family, the officer said.

On the Friday incident, Mishra said a case was registered against five people at the Hargaon police station.

Three of them -- Shailendra Jaiswal, Pallu and Amarnath -- were arrested on Saturday, he said, adding that a search is underway for the others.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 09:57 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeSitapur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT