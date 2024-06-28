Three children drown while bathing in Gomti river in Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur(Uttar Pradesh): Three children drowned in the Gomti river here while bathing, police said on June 28.

The incident happened in the Barua area on Thursday when Farhan (12), Abid (10), Hasnain (13) and some other friends went to the river, they said.

The three boys got trapped in the waves while bathing. Seeing this, their friends started calling for help and passersby rushed to the spot, they said.