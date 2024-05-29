TMC attacks Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son after car in convoy mows down two children; injures one

At least two children died and one got injured after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son's convoy ran over them in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident that took place near Baikunth Degree College in Gonda was condemned by the Trinamool Congress that drew a comparison between the father-son due.
"Like father, like son! @b_bhushansharan, notorious for molesting & sexually harassing female wrestlers, has passed his traits to the next generation. His son, @KaranBhushanSi1, BJP's Kaiserganj MP candidate, has taken it a step further by mowing down innocent children with his convoy, killing two and injuring one."
The party claimed that this "criminal behaviour" ran in Modi Ka Parivar.
Brij Bhushan Singh, an influential Rajput leader from Uttar Pradesh had been denied BJP ticket from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. The BJP instead fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh in Kaiserganj, his stronghold.
While the police have seized the car and taken the children's bodies into custody, it is still being ascertained if Karan Bhushan was present in the convoy at the time of the accident, as per an IndiaTV report.
The police have also taken the car driver into custody. However, there is reportedly no mention of Karan Bhushan Singh in the initial report.
A case has been registered at the Colonelganj police station and a police force is currently present at the site.
More to follow...
Published 29 May 2024, 07:48 IST