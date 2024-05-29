TMC attacks Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son after car in convoy mows down two children; injures one

At least two children died and one got injured after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son's convoy ran over them in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident that took place near Baikunth Degree College in Gonda was condemned by the Trinamool Congress that drew a comparison between the father-son due.

"Like father, like son! @b_bhushansharan, notorious for molesting & sexually harassing female wrestlers, has passed his traits to the next generation. His son, @KaranBhushanSi1, BJP's Kaiserganj MP candidate, has taken it a step further by mowing down innocent children with his convoy, killing two and injuring one."