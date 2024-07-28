Traffic curbs imposed on Delhi-Meerut expressway after car hits Kanwariyas

"Arrangements have been made to prevent entry of vehicle on the road from Kadrabad village of Modinagar to every entry point of Ghaziabad district to Meerut road trisection, Mohan nagar, Loni road, link road, UP-Delhi border up to Dilshad garden," said Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra.

"To ensure this traffic plan, civil and traffic police will keep extra vigil. On the exit point of the mixed population, volunteers of civil societies of that area will help the police and inform any untoward activity in the area," Mishra said.