Tricolour not desecrated during assault on school principal in Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police

Three men had allegedly stormed into the government junior school in the Birahimpur Jhajharia village and assaulted principal Ajra Bano over a previous dispute involving the main accused Tausif.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 17:08 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 17:08 IST
