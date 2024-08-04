'Tukde Tukde gang silent on minor's rape in Ayodhya as accused is a Muslim': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday (August 4) targeted Opposition leaders over the recent gangrape of a minor in Ayodhya that was reported two months after the crime was committed. Lashing out at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav— Singh asked why are they silent on the issue, and alleged that it is because the "accused is a Muslim".
"Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and all the other leaders of 'Tukde Tukde' gang are silent on this matter because the accused is a Muslim. When the opportunity comes to speak against Sanatan, they all unite and speak against it," ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.
Singh's statement comes a day after Akhilesh Yadav demanded a DNA test to identify the culprit in the gangrape of a 12-year-old in Ayodhya. The matter came to light recently when it was allegedly found that the minor girl is pregnant.
"Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased" Yadav said in a statement issued on Saturday. The BJP reacting to the demand, alleged that the SP is defending a "paedophile" and showing its "boys will be boys mindset" while leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are "silent".
Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad who is said to have broken into tears after meeting the family of the victim asserted, "I will appeal to all parties that a tyrant doesn't have any caste, don't take his side. I will go to Samajwadi Party office and protest against such a tyrant".
The police on July 30 arrested two suspects identified as one Moid Khan and his accomplice Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area in Ayodhya.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath who also met the victim's kin and assured them justice, said, "Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him."
Amid the ongoing interrogation, authorities in Ayodhya razed the bakery of Modi Khan on Saturday for allegedly raping the 12-year-old girl with his accomplice and later recording the act on camera.
With PTI inputs
Published 04 August 2024, 06:03 IST