'Tukde Tukde gang silent on minor's rape in Ayodhya as accused is a Muslim': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad who is said to have broken into tears after meeting the family of the victim asserted, "I will appeal to all parties that a tyrant doesn't have any caste, don't take his side. I will go to Samajwadi Party office and protest against such a tyrant".

The police on July 30 arrested two suspects identified as one Moid Khan and his accomplice Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area in Ayodhya.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath who also met the victim's kin and assured them justice, said, "Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him."

Amid the ongoing interrogation, authorities in Ayodhya razed the bakery of Modi Khan on Saturday for allegedly raping the 12-year-old girl with his accomplice and later recording the act on camera.

With PTI inputs