Two arrested for murder of water department executive engineer after police encounter in UP

Sultanpur: Two men, including an ad hoc assistant engineer, were arrested on Sunday, following an encounter with the police in connection with the alleged murder of an executive engineer here, police said.

The encounter with assistant engineer Amit Kumar and his aide Pradeep took place early Sunday, police said, adding that they sustained gun shot wounds in their leg.

The police team tracked down the accused and surrounded them, who open fire at the cops. They got injured in retaliatory firing, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Chandra said.