Two children among five dead in factory explosion in Firozabad, 11 hospitalised

Deepak Kumar, IG, Agra range, who reached the incident spot late on Monday night for inspection had told PTI that a team of fire and police departments, and the district administration are engaged in relief work under supervision of the superintendent of police and CMO officials, he said.

According to local residents, around 10.30 pm, there was a sudden blast in the firecracker godown due to which the walls of the building collapsed and about seven people of the same family living in it got buried under the debris.

According to information obtained from the district hospital, the deceased who have been identified are Meera Devi (45), Aman (20), Gautam Kushwaha (18) and Kumari Ichha (3). The identity of one of the deceased child is yet to be ascertained, police said.