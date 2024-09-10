Two held for molesting minor Dalit girl, making casteist remarks in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The victim's father stated in his complaint that the accused also threatened the girl, warning her not to tell anyone about the incident or she would face dire consequences.

Based on this complaint, police registered an FIR registered against the accused under BNS sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 78 (stalking), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), section 7/8 of POCSO Act and SC/ST atrocities prevention act, police said.