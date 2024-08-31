Two leopards spotted in Pilibhit, Rampur; rescue ops on

Hardeep Singh, a resident of the Jamuna Jamuni village said, "The leopard was seen here three to four days ago and then the forest department was informed about it. It has been confirmed that there is a leopard here and they have also placed a cage for it."

Rajiv Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rampur, said "For the last three to four days, we have been getting information regarding the presence of a leopard around Jamuna Jamuni village."

"We have formed a team under the leadership of our ranger which is combing there in the morning and evening. Experts said that the leopard is still there, so we have placed a cage there and tied a goat in it. People have been asked to stay alert."