Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Two minor sisters found killed with throats slit in Uttar Pradesh village

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said the bodies of Surbhi (7) and Roshni (4), daughters of one Jaiveer Singh, were found in separate rooms of their home in the evening.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 05:48 IST

Follow Us

Two minor sisters, aged four and seven years, were found dead with their throats slit in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur village under the Balrai police station area and it appears that someone close to the family murdered them, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said the bodies of Surbhi (7) and Roshni (4), daughters of one Jaiveer Singh, were found in separate rooms of their home in the evening.

Jaiveer, his wife, and their elder children were not present at home when the incident occurred, police said.

'No accused has been identified by the family yet. Prima facie, it appears that someone close to the family killed the sisters after finding them alone and fled the spot,' the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 05:48 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT