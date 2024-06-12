Two of family killed, six injured as fire breaks out in house in Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Two girls were killed and six members of their family were injured when a fire broke out in their house in the Naya Gaon area here, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the residence of Ramji Jaiswal around 10 pm on Tuesday and spread quickly, trapping the family inside the house, they said.

Hearing the family's screams, neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to rescue all eight people from the burning house. They also informed the fire brigade and police.