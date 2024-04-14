Two Uttar Pradesh men arrested for attempt to murder Chennai doctor

Chennai: Two men hailing from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for attempting to shoot a post-graduate medical student of the Madras Medical College, police said on Sunday.

When the 26-year old PG medical student, Rohan, was near a tea shop close to the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus here, one of the two men, who followed him closely, attempted to open fire at him using a pistol.

"Since the pistol was dysfunctional nothing untoward happened," a police official said, adding the bid to murder the doctor happened on the night of April 13.