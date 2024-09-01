Uneven rains, water-intensive crops: Concerns over Kharif yield mount for UP farmers

Pal (65), who takes farmland on lease for cultivation, said, "I have been cultivating paddy since I was a teenager, but the monsoon season has become erratic over the last few years." IMD data shows Gautam Buddh Nagar district has received just 20.9 per cent of its normal rainfall so far, followed by Amroha at 40.6 per cent, Kushinagar at 41.3 per cent, Chandauli at 43.1 per cent, Fatehpur at 43.6 per cent, Saharanpur at 43.7 per cent, Jaunpur at 46 per cent and Amethi at 48.4 per cent.