UP anti-conversion law aims to sustain spirit of secularism, says Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court has said that the objective of the UP Anti-conversion law is to sustain the spirit of secularism in India.

A single bench comprising Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said this while rejecting the bail application of one Ajeem who was accused of pressuring a Hindu girl to marry him and was arrested under the provisions of the Anti-conversion law.

"The basic object and reason of the enforcement of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was to guarantee religious freedom to all persons which reflects the social harmony and spirit of India ", the court said.