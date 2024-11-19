UP bypolls: SP urges EC to direct state police not to lift veil of burqa-clad women to check IDs at polling booths

It demanded that the EC issued written instructions to the state police and other officials connected with the polling not to check the Ids of the voters on the day of polling. ''The polling officer has the authority to check the IDs of the voters,'' the letter added.

SP leaders on Tuesday accused the BJP government of 'misusing' the official machinery in the run up to the by-polls and alleged that the officials and police personnel were 'intimidating' the party supporters.

SP Lok Sabha member from Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma on Tuesday returned the gunners provided by the state government in protest against what he claimed ''efforts to terrorise'' the electorate of Katehri assembly constituency where bypolls would be held on Wednesday.

Bypolls on nine assembly seats would be held on Wednesday.