Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP cabinet clears new rules for appointment of DGP through selection committee

With this, the government will not have to send names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel for the appointment of the state police chief.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 05:17 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 05:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDGP

